 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kok, Sybern Henry
0 entries

Kok, Sybern Henry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PETERSBURG, Fla—Sybern Henry Kok, age 90, passed away at his home surrounded by family on March 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, FL.

Sybern was born on December 16, 1930, in Randolph, WI, a son of Henry and Bessie (Alsum) Kok. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Sybern enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Fox Lake, fishing, golfing and traveling. He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Sybern was a great story teller and was known as the family historian.

Sybern is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kok; his daughter, Lenora (Greg) Trent of Wheaton, IL; 3 grandchildren, Jaron (Sasha) Srain, Jessa Schauer and Jatana (Matt) Scandora; 5 grandchildren, Charlie, Kyleigh, Joiee, Beckett, Jace and a grandson due in August; a sister, Betty (Dave) DeVries of MI; 2 brothers, Bob (Pat) Kok of Madison, WI and Don (Shelly) Kok of WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A committal service for Sybern will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Friesland Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News