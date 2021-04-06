Kok, Sybern Henry

PETERSBURG, Fla—Sybern Henry Kok, age 90, passed away at his home surrounded by family on March 16, 2021, in St. Petersburg, FL.

Sybern was born on December 16, 1930, in Randolph, WI, a son of Henry and Bessie (Alsum) Kok. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Sybern enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Fox Lake, fishing, golfing and traveling. He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Sybern was a great story teller and was known as the family historian.

Sybern is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kok; his daughter, Lenora (Greg) Trent of Wheaton, IL; 3 grandchildren, Jaron (Sasha) Srain, Jessa Schauer and Jatana (Matt) Scandora; 5 grandchildren, Charlie, Kyleigh, Joiee, Beckett, Jace and a grandson due in August; a sister, Betty (Dave) DeVries of MI; 2 brothers, Bob (Pat) Kok of Madison, WI and Don (Shelly) Kok of WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A committal service for Sybern will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Friesland Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kohlsfh.com