Kolba, Dennis Anthony

MAUSTON - Dennis Anthony Kolba, 85, of Mauston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center.
Dennis was born on June 1, 1935, in Mauston, the son of John and Isabella Kolba.
Dennis was united in marriage to Sally Ehlers on Aug. 19, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wis.
He was a life member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FFA Alumni. Dennis attended St. Patrick's Grade School, and was a graduate of Mauston High School and UW-Madison two-year Farm Short Course.
Dennis served for 40 years, serving as secretary and board chairman for the Town of Lemonweir, ASC Committee, Juneau County Fair Board, Mauston Co-op Creamery, and Juneau County Board of Supervisors, serving on many committees.
He farmed the home dairy for 60 years, raising cows, steers, sheep, pigs and doing field work. He loved being outside and playing in the dirt.
Dennis enjoyed bowling leagues, both men's and couples' leagues. Dennis and family liked to go snowmobiling, camping with the church group and playing cards, with sheepshead and cribbage being his favorites.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sally (nee Ehlers); a brother, James (Jerilyn) Kolba; his sons, Michael (Laurie) Kolba of Mauston, Matthew (Dawn) Kolba of Mauston and Mark Kolba of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Edward, Josephine, Hope, Paige and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Hunter, Mikenna, Mason, Eve, Eli, Xavier and Boden.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Grade School, Mauston, in Dennis's memory.
The family would like to thank Father John for being there with us and also the staff of Cottage Care, for being so kind and caring the last few months. He was very happy there.
