Kolbow, Diane L. "Hoot"

LOWELL - Diane L. "Hoot" Kolbow, age 62, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Diane will be at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (formerly Salem Lutheran Church) in Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Saturday at 12 noon with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lowell Cemetery.

Diane was born on April 27, 1959, in Hustisford, Wis., to Alton and Marjorie (Kohn) Lauersdorf. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1977. In May 1983, she was united in marriage with Michael L. Kolbow in Lebanon, Wis. Diane worked for Aunt Nellie's, currently Seneca Foods, in Clyman for over 30 years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for many years and was the sextant of Lowell Cemetery for the past five years. Diane was one of those people that could talk to anyone – and she did. She was always happy, and she had a contagious smile and laugh.