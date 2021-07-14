Kolk, Margaret Catherine "Peggy"

She was united in marriage to Todd Kolk on Aug. 3, 1996. They lived their married life in Necedah, raising their daughter and Peggy's pride and joy, Tempest. Todd and Peg were blessed with two grandchildren, Sebastian and Harlow. A big part of their family and her heart was her nephews, Steve Abfall and Noah O'Loughlin, who were always at her side. She spent many hours with them and loved them as only Peggy could, fully and with all the love in her heart. Peggy was so many things to so many people, and it is difficult to define her in just a few paragraphs. To her husband, she was his world. Although they had many wonderful years together, it seems as if these years were not nearly enough for all the love they still had to give.