Kolk, Margaret Catherine "Peggy"

NECEDAH - Margaret Catherine "Peggy" Kolk, age 49, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2021, with her husband, Todd, by her side. She was born May 23, 1972, in Winfield, Ill., to Paul and Margaret (Grover) Herbert.
Peggy spent her early years in Winfield, Ill., at Grandma Grover's, eating ham sandwiches and drinking Cokes while getting into mischief with her siblings and cousins. She moved to Necedah in 1989, where she graduated from Necedah High School.
She was united in marriage to Todd Kolk on Aug. 3, 1996. They lived their married life in Necedah, raising their daughter and Peggy's pride and joy, Tempest. Todd and Peg were blessed with two grandchildren, Sebastian and Harlow. A big part of their family and her heart was her nephews, Steve Abfall and Noah O'Loughlin, who were always at her side. She spent many hours with them and loved them as only Peggy could, fully and with all the love in her heart. Peggy was so many things to so many people, and it is difficult to define her in just a few paragraphs. To her husband, she was his world. Although they had many wonderful years together, it seems as if these years were not nearly enough for all the love they still had to give.
To her siblings, she was the Matriarch, the mother figure, the glue that held us all together. She was the voice of reason in a world of chaos. She was safety and warmth and the calming voice that always knew just what to say. She was words of wisdom and random sayings, and her sense of humor made everyone smile. She was our confidant, our protector, our friend.
To her nieces and nephews, she was their fun, their happy, their "everything." She treated each one like her own and loved them just as much as if they were. They would cherish the time with her whether it was driving through the refuge, touring the Dells, sitting in front of the TV watching "Ghost Hunters," or just listening to her tell ghost stories or tales of Bigfoot.
To everyone else, Peggy was a smile that would light up the room. A godly woman who put her faith and love in Christ. She was the least judgmental person you would ever meet. She loved everyone and was loved by all. She always looked out for everyone. She had such a positive attitude and a personality larger than life. She stood firm in her beliefs and always fought for what was right. She cherished her time at the casinos, loved music, singing, and her cats, Opie and Yoshi.
She was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa Grover; parents, Paul and Margaret; mother-in-law, Bev Kolk; father-in-law, Ralph Kolk; her six children that she was never able to hold in this world but loved deeply; her brother, Adam; brothers-in-law, Gary Jacobson and Ervin Kolk; her beloved Aunt Pat; cousins, Joey, Mary Agnes, and Patty Ann; and nephews, Lucas Kolk and Nicholas Kolk.
Peggy is survived by her devoted husband, Todd; daughter, Tempest (Steve) Bezmek; grandchildren, Sebastian and Harlow; her siblings, Paul (Maggie) O'Loughlin, Peter (Jen) O'Loughlin, Renee (Ivan) Moore, Danny (Anna) O'Loughlin, Mike O'Loughlin, Johnny (Cassie) O'Loughlin, Joey (Kevin) King, Mary (Greg) O'Loughlin, Cal (Judy) Kolk, Ken (Lynn) Kolk, Dawn (Jim) Baumgart, Kelly (Al) Waltemath, Bryan (Geri) Kolk, Kim Jacobson, Tracy (Shari), and Pete Waltemath; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Paul Czerwonka officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
