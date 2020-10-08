Kolpin, Clinton Royce

WESTFIELD - Clinton Royce Kolpin, 98 years old, of Westfield, Wis., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the early morning hours.

He was born on May 4, 1922, to Beatrice M. Kolpin (Grahn) and Alfred E. Kolpin in Neshkoro, Wis.

Clint attended grade school in Neshkoro and graduated from Neshkoro High School in 1939.

As a teen, Clint worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps camps.

In World War II Clint served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on the USS Saginaw Bay, and was honorably discharged for his service. He enjoyed attending his Navy Reunions and reminiscing about their adventures. He was an Honor Flight recipient in 2012 at 90 years old.

On Sept. 21, 1946, Clint married the love of his life, Mildred Marie Adams, in Ripon, Wis. They moved to the township of Harris to farm, taking courses in carpentry with the GI Bill to help supplement the farm income.

He was Town Clerk for Harris Township, Volunteer Fireman for Harrisville and enjoyed working at the Bratfest until he was 93 years old. Clint was also a 4H leader, served on the Westfield School Board and as a member of the Farm Bureau. Clinton worked as a US Post Office Rural Mail Carrier after he sold their farm to their son.