Koltz, Janet R.

BEAVER DAM - Janet R. Koltz, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Janet was born the daughter of Richard and Eva (Putsch) Zahn on Feb. 11, 1947. She was a graduate of Lomira High School. Janet was married to Richard H. Koltz on Oct. 24, 1970, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lomira. She was employed with Mayville Metal and later with Green Giant in Beaver Dam.

Janet was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary. Janet's love of life revolved around her family, especially her husband, sons and grandchildren. She touched the lives of so many others in her community.

Janet is survived by her husband, Richard of Beaver Dam; sons, Daniel J. (Rebecca) Koltz of Bozeman, Mont., and Duane Koltz of Eden; five grandchildren, Abigail (Taylor Martin) Koltz-Martin of Reno, Nev., Caleb (Madisyn) Koltz and Seth Koltz, both of Bozeman, Mont., and Kyle and Kody Koltz, both of Eden; siblings, Judi Scott of Beaver Dam, Richard (Barb) Zahn of Fond du Lac, Wendy (Daryl) Kenagy of Marshfield, and Randy (Kristin) Zahn of Plymouth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.