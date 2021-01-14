Konkel, Edward Hoover

PORTAGE/BARABOO – Edward Hoover Konkel, age 81, Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
Edward Hoover Konkel was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Albert Walter and Ingeborg Martina (Hoverson) Konkel. He lived in Lewiston on Konkel Road all of his life. Edward attended the small country school and then attended Portage schools for the upper classes. He joined the U.S. Army, was stationed at Fort Bragg and a tour in Germany.
After working at the Cheese plant in Portage and at Badger Ordnance, he worked for the railroad for 30+ years. Edward loved to fish and hunt every spring and fall. He and his wife, Van, would go up north, fishing and exploring the area. They married on Aug. 4, 1979, and shared 43 years together.
Eddy was our special "Bear." He loved to get together with his railroad buddies for a beer or two, some singing, and to tell them about being "A bear from the Northwoods." He left us Jan. 12, 2021, and will be forever remembered with love.
He leaves behind his wife, Van Konkel; two sons that he shared many fishing adventures with, Scott and Mark (Sheryl) Konkel; two step-sons, John (Kim) Wroten and Brett (Vidki) Wroten; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a very special little girl, Lily, who will greatly miss her "Papa"; two brothers, Alfred Konkel and Ray (Bonnie) Konkel; a sister, Hazel (John) Kennaugh; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who have gone before him and await his arrival are his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene (Konkel) and Kenny Hall; his uncle and best friend, Hoover Hoverson; a step-son, Guy Wroten; uncles and friends.
There will be no services at this time. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Bear, until we meet again, we will miss and love you.
