Konkel, Edward Hoover

PORTAGE/BARABOO – Edward Hoover Konkel, age 81, Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.

Edward Hoover Konkel was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Albert Walter and Ingeborg Martina (Hoverson) Konkel. He lived in Lewiston on Konkel Road all of his life. Edward attended the small country school and then attended Portage schools for the upper classes. He joined the U.S. Army, was stationed at Fort Bragg and a tour in Germany.

After working at the Cheese plant in Portage and at Badger Ordnance, he worked for the railroad for 30+ years. Edward loved to fish and hunt every spring and fall. He and his wife, Van, would go up north, fishing and exploring the area. They married on Aug. 4, 1979, and shared 43 years together.

Eddy was our special "Bear." He loved to get together with his railroad buddies for a beer or two, some singing, and to tell them about being "A bear from the Northwoods." He left us Jan. 12, 2021, and will be forever remembered with love.