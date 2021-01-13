Koppang, Neil R.

He was born in Bergen, N.D., on July 27, 1926, the fourth son of Axel and Agnes Koppang. During the Great Depression, in his first 10 years, they lived in Bergen, Drake and Wimbledon, N.D., and moved to Mauston in 1936. They lived in Marion Township by the Wisconsin River where they farmed and operated a farm resort.

He attended Mauston High School and in 1944 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After World War II he was discharged in 1946 and returned to Mauston. He worked as a gas station attendant and on Sept. 18, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Mc Evoy, the love of his life. They had what they called a million dollar family, lucky enough to have a daughter and a son. He then worked for Sunbeam Bakery as a route sales and delivery man and delivered bakery products to grocery stores and restaurants in several area towns. He then leased a Standard Oil Station in Mauston and operated it until 1958. He then worked Motor Parts and Equipment out of La Crosse as a salesman until 1963. He was then hired by Northland Equipment Company out of Janesville as a salesman selling school buses, dump bodies and heavy truck equipment. In 1984 he owned and operated Golden Eagle Transit and contracted with the Mauston School District to furnish student transportation for the district. In 1994 he sold the company to Jevco Transit.