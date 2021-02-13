Korth, Gene "Geno"

IRON RIDGE - Gene "Geno" Korth, 66, of Iron Ridge, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Gene was born the son of Fred and Gertrude (Hagert) Korth on Jan. 5, 1955, in Milwaukee. He was married to Diane L. Koepsell on July 13, 1985, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. Gene retired from Associate Engineering in Hustisford.
Gene was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Browns Corner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He was a member of the Sinissippi Trail Hawks Snowmobile Club and the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile Club. Gene also enjoyed camping at Castle Rock County Park in Adams, Wis.
Gene is survived by his wife, Diane of Iron Ridge; sisters, Carrie (Glenn) Bartsch and Jackie (Pat) Finn; sister-in-law, Phyllis Ewert; brothers-in-law, Larry (Lois) Koepsell and Melvin Hundt; nieces and nephews, John (Melissa) Gutierrez, Jenny Hoff, Sean (Alegandra) Finn, Christopher (Becky) Finn, Sarah (Eric) Mora, Shannon (Peter) Mural, Cheryl (Dennis) Bergmann, Linda (David) Miller, Brenda (Ryan) Nehls, Karen (Todd) Rosenthal, Daryl (Debbie) Hundt, Terry (Dawn) Hundt, Julie (Bill) Luehring, Rhonda Hundt, Janet (Jamie) Boehlke, and Jeff Bartsch; great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law; brother-in-law, Lester Ewert; sister-in-law, Louine Hundt; and nephew, Chip Bartsch.
A private celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. The Rev. Jonathan Szczesny will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Browns Corner, St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon, or family choice.
Gene's family would like to thank Marquart Hospice of Watertown, Pastors Szczesny and Seehafer, and also many special neighbors and friends for their care and support.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
