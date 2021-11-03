Kosinski, Ronald Walter

NECEDAH - Ronald Walter Kosinski, 87, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at their home. Ron was born to Walter and Rose (Wiencek) Kosinski on June 24, 1934, in Mauston, Wis., but grew up in Cicero, Ill.
Ron married Karen Dupee, and together they had five children until her early death from cancer. A few years later he then swept Susan Ruskowsky off her feet, and they have been together for the last 43 years. They got married March 3, 1989, in New Orleans, La., to make their love official. They had a daughter, Jennifer.
Ronald worked with sheet metal for 40 years till he retired and was a proud 66-year member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 73 Union in Illinois. He worked downtown Chicago on many of the skyscrapers. He and Susan loved going dancing, especially doing the polka together. In 1998 he moved the family to Necedah on his land that had been in the family to continue to enjoy the country. He was a great outdoorsman who loved wildlife, watching birds, hunting, picking mushrooms and cutting wood. To Ron, family was everything. He looked forward to eating good food with everyone and being together having a good time.
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan of Necedah; children, Debra (Dave) Baumgartner of Wilmington, Ill., Kathleen "Kitty" (Ed) Waszak of Park Ridge, Ill., Darla (Glen) Wittenberg of Cary, Ill., Steven (Virginia) Kosinski of Appleton, Wis., and Jennifer (fiancé, Zachary DeGuire) Kosinski of La Crosse, Wis.; grandkids, Brian (Gina) Hayes, Karen (Pat) O'Connor, Michelle "Mimi" (Andy) Rainford, Kristina Krupa, Katie, and Karlie Waszak, Johnny, Mary, Lucy, and Robert "Bobby" Wittenberg, Andrew, Alena, Olivia, Matthew and Alex Kosinski; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Gwen; along with nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemarie "Lolly" (William Sr.) Denton; son, Perry Kosinski; infant grandson, Samuel Kosinski; son-in-law, Wayne Krupa: father- and mother-in-law, Gerald and Carol Ruskowsky; and his first wife, Karen Dupee.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at noon at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home in Necedah, Wis. Pastor Roger Erdman officiated. Burial followed in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home of Necedah, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
