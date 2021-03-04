Kotek, Viva

MOUNDVILLE - Viva Marie Kotek left this earth for a new life on March 3, 2021, just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born on April 13, 1926, the daughter of George Richard and Emma Mamie (Leek) Mountford, on the original 1850 family homestead in Moundville settled by her great-grandparents, William Thomas and Hanna (Hill) Mountford, who emigrated from Burslem, Staffordshire, England, on Sept. 9, 1848. Animals were an important part of her entire life, and they responded to her love in remarkable ways. Even at an early age she would ride her horse to grade school, send the horse home, who would return unaccompanied to pick her up at the end of the school day to carry her home.

She married Herbert Edmond Meyer on Jan. 2, 1943, at her family homestead. Together, they managed the Louis Meyer Sunnyside Dairy that serviced Portage with milk and dairy products. Later, she worked at the former Silver Spur restaurant South of Portage and the Portage Hosiery.

In 1956, she married Elmer Bert Kotek on April 20, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Together, they purchased the David and Inez Jacobson farm in Moundville, which was her home up to the time of death. They hobby farmed and raised Buckskin horses and were active showing and training horses and active in the International and Wisconsin Chapter of the Buckskin Assn.