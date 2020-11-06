Kowalke, Joyce M.

BARABOO - Joyce M. Kowalke, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Joyce, daughter of Robert and Ella McManamy, was born March 18, 1931, in Baraboo. On July 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to Alvin Walter Kowalke; he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1992. Her strong work ethic allowed her to work at numerous jobs throughout her life. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom. She enjoyed reading, walking and had a love for animals.