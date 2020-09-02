Kowalke, Shirley Ione

She graduated from Lake Delton High School. She was a Deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for 15 years. She loved to travel throughout the United States, especially Florida. So much so that she retired in Florida. She loved the warm weather, sunshine, beaches, and exploring Disney World with her children and grandchildren. Liked to cook and bake, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved taking care of her family, she did it selflessly. She loved to attend her church, Abiding Love, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was a founding member, and was very involved at the church; working as a Sunday school teacher, the Alter Guild, and the women's group.