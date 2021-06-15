Kozel, JoAnne Regina

BARABOO - JoAnne Regina Kozel, 86, of Baraboo, Wis., became free and was embraced by Jesus Christ on June 14, 2021, at SSM Hospice House. Friends and family are invited to celebrate JoAnne's victory over Lewy body dementia and her reuniting with her deceased family, friends, and dogs. Services will be on Friday, June 18 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation and rosary will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with Father Jay Poster officiating, followed by a luncheon. The service will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Catholic Church's Facebook page

JoAnne was born on Sept. 17, 1934, in Baraboo, to Wilfred and Alice (Brennan) Griffith. She was the youngest of her two siblings, Kathleen Metz and Donald Griffith, both deceased. She went to St. Joseph's Catholic School through eighth grade, then graduated at Baraboo Senior High, the old, super cool one. She was noted as a little rebel as she chewed gum all day, going through many pieces as each teacher made her spit it out. After working for the telephone company as the original Lily Tomlin telephone operator in Baraboo, she then transferred to Madison where she met and married her love, Gary Kozel.