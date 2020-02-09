Kraemer, Louise Margaret

PLAIN — Louise Margaret Kraemer, age 96 of Plain, entered her home in heaven on Feb. 6, 2020. She was born on Dec. 14, 1923, in Plain, Wis. to John and Margaret (Gruber) Brechtl. Louise attended St. Luke’s Elementary and High School, graduating in May 1942. One of the thousands helping at the home front, she worked at Badger Ammunition Plant in Prairie du Sac, making gun powder for the army during World War II, and for her future husband, Norm, who was in the Pacific Theater in Guam and Okinawa. She wrote to Norm every single day that he was gone. She then went on to her favorite pre-marriage job at the Plain Feed Mill working for Rube Schultz. Louise married Norman Kraemer on May 21, 1946, and moved into her new home in June 1947 where they lived together for 72 years. After raising her family of seven children, she returned to the work force and worked in Kraemer Brothers’ office for several years. Louise was also the librarian at St. Luke’s School for many years, while also keeping records for two pastors of St. Luke’s Church. She was always a good listener and a sounding board for her husband, Norman, as he was a founder of Kraemer Brothers Construction Company in 1948, and needed someone to confide in. Her greatest pleasure was raising her seven children and following them on their journey through life, watching them grow in their chosen fields. She loved to drive to Merrill, Stevens Point and Wild Rose to spend time with her daughters, but this ended when she was inflicted with macular degeneration and could no longer drive her beloved little Buick. Louise warmed us with her welcoming smile. She wanted to feed anyone who came to her home. She had a passionate sense of injustice, i.e., becoming enraged over news of children who were starving. Louise’s guiding wisdom and peace in her life was her Catholic Faith and her devotion to Mary and the Rosary. She is survived by her children, Tom (Soni) Kraemer, Mickey (Irv) Snyder, Grace (Kimball) Nyman, Jean Schnick, Bonnie Kraemer, Dr. Matt (Jennifer) Kraemer, Becky (Marty) Loy; 25 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, John B. & Margaret Brechtl; her sisters, Sr. Michaeline Brechtl and Mary Ann Liegel; brothers, Willard (Bill) and Rev. Joseph Brechtl; son-in-law, Tom Schnick; and a granddaughter, Sara Loy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. John Silva will officiate with a private family burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church and again, on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s School, St. Luke’s Church or Camp Hope. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.