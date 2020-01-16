Kraft, Johanna C.

BEAVER DAM - Johanna C. Kraft, 94, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.

A visitation for Jo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at Noon.

A complete obituary will follow.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com