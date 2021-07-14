Krall, Penelope "Penny"

WONEWOC - Penelope "Penny" Krall, age 77 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.

She was born on April 28, 1944, to Earl and Elva (Finney) Nickels in Waukesha and grew to adulthood in the Milwaukee area. Penelope was united in marriage to Kenneth Krall on July 25, 1959, in West Allis; they had five children, Tamlyn, Brenda, Patrick, Edward and Shardell.

She was dedicated to her family and also worked different jobs part-time. During the early 1970s they owned and operated Village Bowl in Ixonia. They moved to Juneau County in the late 1970s, where Penny drove school bus, worked at Woodruff Chiropractic, Dumore Corporation and at the Kraemer gravel pit, near their home, as a weigh scale operator.

Penny accepted Christ as Savior in June of 1984, dedicating her life to the Lord, and also was instrumental in helping many family and friends to follow the same path to Christ. Her favorite song was The Old Rugged Cross and her known phrase was Jesus Loves You.