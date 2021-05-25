Kranz, Gordon G. "Gordy"

DOYLESTOWN - Gordon G. "Gordy" Kranz, age 60, passed away at his home on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born June 23, 1960, to Carl and Doris (Stofflet) Kranz. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1978. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and a love for the outdoors and his grandkids. He was a semi-truck driver for Duffy Bros. and long-haul driver with family friend, Roger. He also worked for a cable company and worked for Ronald Minick for years until he started employment at the Columbia County Highway Department, where he worked for 20 years. He was also the assistant chief of the Doylestown Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; his two sons, Justin (Chantelle) Kranz of Doylestown and Joshua Kranz of Poynette; his three grandchildren, Kyle, Hunter and Jacey Kranz; his two sisters, Arlene (Russ) O'Brion of Fall River and Bonnie (Mick) McMahon of Wisconsin Dells; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Steve) Langsdorf of Doylestown; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Roy Beckman; and brother, Gene Kranz. He will be deeply missed by many people, too many to name, but they will know in their hearts who they are. Thank you to all the people who helped Liz and his family through this long road to an end.

A visitation will be held at JENSEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION on Friday, June 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., with a celebration of life at the DOYLESTOWN VILLAGE HALL afterwards. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850