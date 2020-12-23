Kranz, Randall "Randy"

RACINE - Randall Lee "Randy" Kranz, age 66, of Racine, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Randy was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Hustisford, to Myron and Pauline (Oestreich) Kranz Sr. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1972. Randy gained his love of flowers from his Grandma Kranz; he became an exceptionally talented florist. His passion led to becoming the owner and operator of his own floral shop in Racine, Signature Flowers by Randy. He especially enjoyed getting the store ready for the public to celebrate the annual Christmas Open House. Trips to trade shows in Chicago and Florida were a few of the many highlights of his career.
Randy is survived by his sister, Linda (Jack) Yuds of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Randeen Kranz of Waupun; nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Myron "Joe" Kranz Jr.; nephew, Tyler Kranz; and other relatives.
A private family service will be held, and burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
