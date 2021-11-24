Krause, Carol B.

HORTONVILLE - Carol B. Krause, age 80, of Hortonville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. On Nov. 23, 1963, she married Dennis Krause, and together they enjoyed 57 years and 364 days of wedded bliss. Carol was born in Beaver Dam to the late Leon and Frances (Dougan) Frey. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Mequon and Fox Lake Wisconsin, and also as a secretary for the Methodist Church in Beaver Dam. After her children grew up and moved out, Carol did childcare in her home for several years. She was an extensive reader, collecting several books. Carol also enjoyed football in general, but was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Brett (Marla) Krause and Sue Ann Krause; and grandchildren, Jordan and Jakob Krause and Lynne and Ian Douglas. Carol is further survived by her siblings, Bruce Frey, Elaine (Gordon) Mamayek and L. Jeanne (Ralph) Grady; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and her brothers, D. Wayne (Donna) Frey and Lynn Frey.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, N1858 Greenville Drive, Greenville, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toys for Tots for Christmas can be made in Carol's memory.