Krause, V. Doris

Doris loved to shop throughout her life, going from store to store to find many bargains, which she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren. Christmas and Easter were huge holidays for her as she shared her shopping treasures. She was very generous to others and donated clothes, shoes, and jackets to others in need. Doris was an excellent cook and shared this gift with her family and many others. She will be well remembered for her baked beans, cauliflower/broccoli salad, punch, grasshoppers, pink squirrels, and German potato salad. She spent countless hours peeling potatoes in her kitchen and the kitchen at the Randolph United Methodist Church, with her dear friend, Kay Tietz. Doris provided food for the many salad luncheons and dinners that the church has had over the decades, and people were thrilled to be able to eat the German potato salad and Kay's potato salad. Patrons would ask for bread to wipe clean the slow cooker that the German potato salad was made in, it was so delicious.