Krebs, Faye A.

BEAVER DAM - Faye A. Krebs, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.
Faye was born in Watertown on Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret (Usted) Buss. As an investigator for the State of Wisconsin, she had a passion for protecting the people she served. She enjoyed shopping and gambling, as well as spending time with her family, especially around Christmas time. Faye had a spitfire personality, but was also extremely kind; her house was always open. She was a great cook and was known for her chili. Her family was extremely important to her, and she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Faye is survived by her children, Perry (Beth) Krebs of Beaver Dam, Chad (Yasmin) Krebs of Beaver Dam and Brad (Natalie) Krebs of Brookfield; grandchildren, Mitchell (Brandi), Elizabeth, Jayla, Ashton, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Trent, Ella, and Carmello; siblings, Jackie (Sam) Hartmann, Carol Klug, Pat Boyd, Curt (Janice) Buss, Phil (Nancy) Buss, and Terry (Donna) Buss; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Buss and Linda Buss; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nancy Buss and Eileen Sterwald; brothers, Kenneth, Roger, and Timothy Buss; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Faye will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)