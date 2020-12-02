Krebs, Faye A.

Faye was born in Watertown on Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret (Usted) Buss. As an investigator for the State of Wisconsin, she had a passion for protecting the people she served. She enjoyed shopping and gambling, as well as spending time with her family, especially around Christmas time. Faye had a spitfire personality, but was also extremely kind; her house was always open. She was a great cook and was known for her chili. Her family was extremely important to her, and she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.