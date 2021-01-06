Kreger, Colleen C.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Faustina Parish website. Interment with graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Settlement Road Cemetery in Cassville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Colleen's memory may be made to a hospice of choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Remington House, Heartland Hospice, and CARE Wisconsin for the care they gave our mom. She was shorty to some, friend to all, and we were blessed to call her mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.