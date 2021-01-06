Kreger, Colleen C.

PARDEEVILLE - Colleen C. Kreger, 82, of Pardeeville, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Remington House. She was born Jan. 7, 1938, in Glen Haven Township, the daughter of Roland and Agnes (Dresen) Breuer.
She attended and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Prairie Du Chien. Colleen married Eugene Nickel on Dec. 31, 1957, and were blessed with five children; she later married Earl Kreger on June 26, 1982, and welcomed his five children. She was a homemaker much of her life and worked as an assembler at Everbrite in Pardeeville for 26 years. Colleen enjoyed gardening, rummaging, shopping, dancing, taking walks, and especially cooking for her family.
Survivors include her five children, Alfred (Janet), Greg (Teresa), Doug (Jackie), Bart (Janel) and Susan Nickel; one step-child, Jon Kreger; two daughters-in-law, Martha Kreger and Ellen Kreger; grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Devin, Mitch, Hailey, Nick, Chelsea, Skye, Starr, Josh, Katie, Sara, Stacey, Carly, Jesse, Jenny, Erin, Rachel, Jessie, Jamie, Amber, April, Adam, Alex, and Andrea; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Lanphier (Don) and Rosemary (John) Appleby; brother, Ron (Joy) Breuer; close friends, Cindy (Jeff) Hesseling and Sherlyn (Bill) Kleinow; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Earl "Squeek" Kreger; four step-children, Tim Kreger, Terry Kreger, Robin Kreger, and Randy Kreger; brothers, Charles Breuer and Burnell (Margaret) Breuer; sisters, Maryann Breuer, Ruth (Bernard) Bausch and Verna (Joe) Mergen; and brother-in-law, Jack Lanphier.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pardeeville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Faustina Parish website. Interment with graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Settlement Road Cemetery in Cassville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Colleen's memory may be made to a hospice of choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Remington House, Heartland Hospice, and CARE Wisconsin for the care they gave our mom. She was shorty to some, friend to all, and we were blessed to call her mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
