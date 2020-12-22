Kremer, Lou Rae

Lou Rae was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 8, 1932, to Louis and Mary (Gulas) Voros. Lou Rae grew up in Oconomowoc and rural Wisconsin Dells, attending a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1951. Lou Rae met John Kremer while working at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. They were married on Sept. 18, 1954, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until John's death on Jan. 4, 2008. John and Lou Rae loved to play golf together, and Lou Rae was fortunate to achieve a hole in one. John and Lou Rae wintered many years in Palm Desert, Calif. In August 2003 they moved to Beloit to be closer to their daughter, Cindy. Lou Rae enjoyed cooking, gambling, playing tennis and attending Barry Manilow concerts with her daughter, Cindy. She was a cat lover who had several cats that lived over 20 years. She was a Brownie leader for many years and in her later life enjoyed spending time attending events of her great-grandchildren. This past summer she fought valiantly against breast cancer and had recently completed 33 radiation treatments. Lou Rae was a quiet person who never complained. She did like to worry.