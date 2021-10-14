Krenz, Ardelle A.

BEAVER DAM - Ardelle A. Krenz, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A visitation for Ardelle will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Leipsig Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Ardelle was born on Sept. 11, 1933, the daughter of Richard M. and Carrie E. (Preston) Fischer in Edgeley, N.D. On April 1, 1956, she was united in marriage with George W. Krenz in LaMoure, N.D. George and Ardelle raised their family and farmed south of Beaver Dam.

Ardelle was a graduate of Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn. She taught first grade at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School and Beaver Dam Nursery School. She had also worked at Shopko for 13 years.