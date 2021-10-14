Krenz, Ardelle A.

BEAVER DAM - Ardelle A. Krenz, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wis.
A visitation for Ardelle will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Leipsig Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Ardelle was born on Sept. 11, 1933, the daughter of Richard M. and Carrie E. (Preston) Fischer in Edgeley, N.D. On April 1, 1956, she was united in marriage with George W. Krenz in LaMoure, N.D. George and Ardelle raised their family and farmed south of Beaver Dam.
Ardelle was a graduate of Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn. She taught first grade at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran School and Beaver Dam Nursery School. She had also worked at Shopko for 13 years.
Ardelle was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was active in Mission Aid, choir and hand bells. She loved music and loved creating musicals for the Leipsig 4-H Club. She had been an avid bowler and enjoyed sewing, reading, and painting. Ardelle, George and family were very active in many horse organizations. Ardelle truly loved caring for her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Ardelle is survived by her children, Steven (Peggy) Krenz of Beaver Dam, Merri Jo (Charles) Wilgenbusch of Rochester, Minn., Susan (Steven) Giedd of Beaver Dam, and Trish (Tom) Stofflet of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Jen) Krenz, Ryan (Jamie) Krenz, Megan Wilgenbusch, Lauren (Corey) Gregor, Kevin (fiancée, Megan) Wilgenbusch, Chris (Steph) Giedd, Jeff (Amanda) Giedd, Hannah (Kyle) Olsen, Sarah (Josh) Schulz, and Jared (Teresa) Stofflet; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jaxson, Adelyn, Elorie, Delilah and two more expected; her sisters, Darlene "Dolly" Westphal and Gloria "Babe" Van Dyke; her brother, Richard (Barbie) Fischer; and her sister-in-law, Carol (Lloyd) Lathrop. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George, in 1997; and brothers-in-law, Peter Van Dyke and Harold Westphal.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at ww.koepsellfh.com.
