 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Krenz, Ardelle A.
0 entries

Krenz, Ardelle A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Ardelle A. Krenz, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A visitation for Ardelle will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at South Beaver Dam Cemetery (Leipsig).

A complete obituary will follow in Friday's Daily Citizen.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at ww.koepsellfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News