Krenz, Ardelle A.

BEAVER DAM - Ardelle A. Krenz, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wis.
A visitation for Ardelle will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at South Beaver Dam Cemetery (Leipsig).
A complete obituary will follow in Friday's Daily Citizen.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at ww.koepsellfh.com.
