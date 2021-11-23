Kresnik, Ethel Mae

EAU CLAIRE - Ethel Mae Kresnik, age 97, of Eau Claire, formerly of Owen, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 22, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Owen at 11 a.m. Family and friends were welcome for the visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Father Baskaran Sandhiyagu officiated. Burial was in Saint Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Mauston.

She was born in La Crosse, Wis., on April 24, 1924, the daughter of John and Julia (Heilman) Riddlestine. She later moved to Mauston, Wis., where she graduated from high school in 1941. Ethel worked for the Juneau County Welfare Department in Mauston. In 1947 she moved to Withee, Wis., where she was employed by Western Condensing Company, Foremost McKesson, Inc. and Northland Foods Co-op, at the same location in Owen, Wis., until her retirement in 1986. She married Edward A. Kresnik on Dec. 13, 1974.

Ethel was an avid reader, knitter and crafter. She was a Girl Scout leader for a number of years and a member of the Clark County Choraliers. She was an active choir member and served on the decorating committee for Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Owen for many years.