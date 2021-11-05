Krier, Sandra Darlene

BARABOO - Sandra Darlene Krier, age 77, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home in Baraboo, Wis. She was born on Jan. 13, 1944, in Portage, Wis.

Sandra graduated from Tomah High School in 1962, and then attended and graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, Wis., in 1964.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Karl Krier of Tomah, Wis.

Sandra is survived by her brother, James (Joyce) Karl Krier of Waunakee, Wis.; sister, Susan Cora Peterson of Savage, Minn.; nephews, Christian R. Peterson and James M. Krier; nieces, Sara Sinclair and Karisa DeRungs; three great-nieces; as well as other relatives and friends. A special recognition to Sandra's cousin, Patty Jean Kingery, for her years of love, devotion, and care of Sandra.

No services are planned at this time, although a celebration of life may be held in 2022. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.