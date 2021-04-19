Kriewald, Naomi

Naomi Kriewald was born on December 8th, 1937 to Richard and Martha (nee Wegner) Justmann. She was baptized on December 19th 1937 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Theresa by Pastor Herman Cares. After attending grade school at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (Hochheim), she was confirmed there on May 11th 1952 by Pastor Wm. A. Lauterbach. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1956 and following graduation she was employed at Herman Mutual Insurance Company of Iron Ridge. On May 24th she was married to Howard Kriewald and they were blessed with two children, Robert and Jane. After the birth of their children Naomi became a stay-at-home mom and helped her husband Howard operate the farm and their farm equipment business. In 1973 she was elected to serve as the Clerk of the Town of Hubbard and served in that capacity for 40 years retiring in 2013. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Dodge County Unit of the Wisconsin Towns Association for 14 years.