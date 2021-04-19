Kriewald, Naomi

IRON RIDGE—Naomi C. Kriewald, 83, of Iron Ridge passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
A visitation for Naomi will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge. A funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Interment will follow at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Iron Ridge.
Naomi Kriewald was born on December 8th, 1937 to Richard and Martha (nee Wegner) Justmann. She was baptized on December 19th 1937 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Theresa by Pastor Herman Cares. After attending grade school at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (Hochheim), she was confirmed there on May 11th 1952 by Pastor Wm. A. Lauterbach. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1956 and following graduation she was employed at Herman Mutual Insurance Company of Iron Ridge. On May 24th she was married to Howard Kriewald and they were blessed with two children, Robert and Jane. After the birth of their children Naomi became a stay-at-home mom and helped her husband Howard operate the farm and their farm equipment business. In 1973 she was elected to serve as the Clerk of the Town of Hubbard and served in that capacity for 40 years retiring in 2013. She also served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Dodge County Unit of the Wisconsin Towns Association for 14 years.
In addition to sewing many garments for her family she shared her sewing talent by being a 4H sewing leader. She was an agent for Theresa Mutual Insurance Company, and 1st Auto and Casualty Insurance Company. She and Howard were active drivers from the Iron Ridge Lions Club transporting donated eye tissue for the Wisconsin Lions Eye Bank. In 2019 she was appointed to serve on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and served as an organist at St. Matthew’s for 60 plus years, and also helped out at numerous neighboring churches, a member of the Choir and the Service Group, serving on the Altar Guild and also as a Greeter. She also sang in the Jubilate Choir.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her son, Robert (Patti) Kriewald, her daughter Jane Edwards (friend Dave Egener), her granddaughter Anna Edwards, grandsons Brent Kriewald, Cody Kriewald and Austin Kriewald, sister-in-law Jennie Justmann , numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her parents, Richard and Martha Justmann, parents-in-law Reinhard and Lillian Kriewald, an infant grandchild, sisters and brothers-in-law, Magdeline and Werner Finke, Marianne and Gerhardt Christian and Margaret and Kenneth Rohde, David Wittnebel, Ramona and Wilbert Kautz, brothers and sisters-in-law Carl and Arlene Justmann, Andrae Justmann, Shirley Justmann and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The highlight of her life was her husband, her family her Church and service to others.
Memorial donation in Naomi’s name may be directed to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Iron Ridge, Wisconsin.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
