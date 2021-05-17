Krinke, Dale G.

CAMBRIA—Dale G. Krinke, age 72, of Cambria, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Dale was born on August 21, 1948 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Robert and Doris (Fralick) Krinke. He was united in marriage to Diana Kueffer on February 25, 1967. Together they raised their four daughters. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland and served on the church council many times over the years. Dale spent his last day doing what he enjoyed. He was able to golf with Ric before working in his fields getting the last of his spring crops in.
When he wasn’t working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course or playing softball with his family and was still playing on a league. He could often be found driving around with his loyal companion, his dog Choc. He spent many Friday nights playing Sheepshead with family and close friends. Dale was a quiet man but was always quick with delivering a one-liner. You just weren’t sure if you would be hearing his wit or wisdom. His heart was generous, and he always had time to give a hand to anyone who needed it especially for his kids and grandkids who meant the world to him. He will be treasured forever for his devotion to his family and for being the one you could always count on.
Dale is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana; daughters, Jeanna (Paul) Glass, Jennifer (Butch) Sauer, Julie (Tony) Cavazos, Jessica Krinke; sister, Lisa (Tom) Benish; grandchildren, Charity (Clint), Ashley, Chelsea (Bill), Christian, Chastity (Chance), Caralee (Gavin), Cameron (Delanie), Amorette (James), Alissa (Tony), Faith (Thomas), Jeffery, Miley and Jayla; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Launa, Chase, Ella, Hunter, Gunner, Paisleigh, Brinley and Hadley with two more arriving in September. Dale is further survived by his mother-in-law, Juene Kueffer; in-laws, David and Linda Hughes, Jim and Loretta Hagen, Dale and Susie Katsma, Ric and Cindy Kueffer; nephew and Godson, Albert Benish and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, close friends, and family.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Krinke (2014); father-in-law, Alvin Kueffer (2009); and granddaughter, Caylee Krinke-Sauer (2016).
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Cornerstone Funeral Home and Pastor Hildebrandt for assisting them through this difficult time. Family also extends their gratitude to the Southern Green Lake County ambulance and Lifestar ambulance for their compassionate care.
A private funeral service for Dale will be held.
Graveside service and burial will take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Salemville Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)