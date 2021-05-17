Krinke, Dale G.

CAMBRIA—Dale G. Krinke, age 72, of Cambria, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Dale was born on August 21, 1948 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Robert and Doris (Fralick) Krinke. He was united in marriage to Diana Kueffer on February 25, 1967. Together they raised their four daughters. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland and served on the church council many times over the years. Dale spent his last day doing what he enjoyed. He was able to golf with Ric before working in his fields getting the last of his spring crops in.

When he wasn’t working on the farm, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course or playing softball with his family and was still playing on a league. He could often be found driving around with his loyal companion, his dog Choc. He spent many Friday nights playing Sheepshead with family and close friends. Dale was a quiet man but was always quick with delivering a one-liner. You just weren’t sure if you would be hearing his wit or wisdom. His heart was generous, and he always had time to give a hand to anyone who needed it especially for his kids and grandkids who meant the world to him. He will be treasured forever for his devotion to his family and for being the one you could always count on.