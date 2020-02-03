Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, 56, Baraboo

BARABOO - Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, age 56 of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Heidi) Pyfferoen of Madison and Cody Pyfferoen of Baraboo, and their father, Steve Pyfferoen; her mother, Sharon (partner, John Meitner) Pittman of Baraboo; brothers, Greg Pittman of North Freedom, Tim Pittman of Baraboo; sister, Jody (Ed) Ivio of Sheboygan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12, noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.