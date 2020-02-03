Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, 56, Baraboo
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, 56, Baraboo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, age 56 of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Heidi) Pyfferoen of Madison and Cody Pyfferoen of Baraboo, and their father, Steve Pyfferoen; her mother, Sharon (partner, John Meitner) Pittman of Baraboo; brothers, Greg Pittman of North Freedom, Tim Pittman of Baraboo; sister, Jody (Ed) Ivio of Sheboygan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12, noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pittman, Kristine

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News