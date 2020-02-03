Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, 56, Baraboo

BARABOO - Kristine Lee “Kris” Pittman, age 56 of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Heidi) Pyfferoen of Madison and Cody Pyfferoen of Baraboo, and their father, Steve Pyfferoen; her mother, Sharon (partner, John Meitner) Pittman of Baraboo; brothers, Greg Pittman of North Freedom, Tim Pittman of Baraboo; sister, Jody (Ed) Ivio of Sheboygan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12, noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
