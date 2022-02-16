Kristine Marie Reali

BARABOO—Kristine Marie (Gruber) Reali “Kris” was called to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Lima, OH, to Frederick James Gruber and June Helena (Michael) Gruber, the family moved to Baraboo, WI, when Kristine was 5-years-old, to be closer to her mother’s family and father’s new job. Kristine attended Baraboo Schools until her graduation in 1986. Kristine always had an interest in caring for others, and became a CNA and EMT at the age of 18, when she began working at Jefferson Meadows Care Center and Baraboo Ambulance Service. In 1992, Kristine moved to New Richmond, WI and attended St. Paul College in St. Paul, MN. She graduated with a Nursing degree in 1993. After graduation, Kristine continued her Nursing career at Bethel Care Center in St. Paul, MN for the next 17-years.

In 1995, Kristine married Jeff Reali and had 2 amazing children: Samuel Giovanni Reali of New Richmond, WI, and Danielle Marie Reali of Roberts, WI. After her father’s death, Kristine moved back to Baraboo to be closer to her family and friends. She and Todd Nehring were blessed with her third beautiful child, Brea Kristine Nehring. Kristine worked at SSM Health Jefferson Meadows until the time of her death.

Kristine will be remembered for her independent and stubborn spirit, big heart, beautiful and contagious smile, and ability to make connections with anyone, even total strangers. She was a relentless advocate for her patients and staff. Everybody knew that if they told Kris, she would “get it done.” Between enjoying her children’s activities, spending time with friends, and helping care for people in the Community, Kris would rarely be found at home. As a natural born giver, it wasn’t common for Kris to put her needs above others.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Traveling, skiing, camping, road-tripping, running, gardening, and hitting Summerfest concerts with the girls were some of her favorite things. Kris loved her time rekindling the flame with lifelong friend, George Bonham. Together they enjoyed farming, walks, short “mini” trips, and cherishing their “best friend/soulmate” status. The two often discussed marriage, and although their plans were cut short, they know they will be reunited in Heaven someday.

Kristine is preceded in death by her father, Frederick James Gruber; grandparents, Owen and Margaret Michael of Baraboo, Bud and Betty Lee of Lima, OH; grandfather, Kenneth Dale Gruber (Lima, OH) who died in WWII when her father was only 2-years-old; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives.

Kristine leaves behind her beautiful mother, June (Michael) Gruber of Baraboo. Sisters: Kelly King of Arkansas and Kathleen Gruber of Baraboo. Her children: Samuel Reali (Madi Sattler), Danielle Reali and Brea Nehring. Her true soulmate and best friend, George Bonham; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. “Lucy” the dog will go live with her mother, June and “Lily” the cat will live with Samuel (Madi) Reali.

Kris was a brave and selfless person who truly loved being a caregiver. Although too humble to give herself the accolades she deserved, anyone that knew her will never forget the impact she made on so many throughout her career.

“It is not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing’ – Mother Teresa.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Floral arrangements may be sent to the church or donations may be made to the family. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.