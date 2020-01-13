Kristine Pittman, 56, Baraboo

BARABOO - Kristine Lee "Kris" Pittman, age 56, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 23, 1963 to Sharon and Lloyd Pittman of Marshall, Wis. She moved to Baraboo with her family in 1978. Kris attended Baraboo High School and graduated with the class of 1982. She was employed at St. Clare Hospital for 20 years and was most recently employed as a Beverage Server at HoChunk Casino. She was an adventurous, free spirited woman and had a beautiful soul. In her free time, Kris loved to spend time at Devil's Lake.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan (Heidi) Pyfferoen of Madison and Cody Pyfferoen of Baraboo; their father, Steve Pyfferoen; her mother, Sharon (partner, John Meitner) Pittman of Baraboo; brothers, Greg Pittman of North Freedom, Tim Pittman of Baraboo; sister, Jody (Ed) Ivio of Sheboygan as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Pittman, Jr.; nephew, William Schmitt and numerous extended relatives. Kris is now at peace in the arms of God.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Redlin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.