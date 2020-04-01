Kristy G. Schwandt, age 64, of Beaver Dam

Kristy G. Schwandt, 64, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will be held for Kristy and she will be laid to rest, next to her father, at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Kristy was born on Aug. 11, 1955, the daughter of LeRoy and Jean V. (Gottschalk) Schwandt in Beaver Dam, Wis. She was a 1973 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was also a graduate of UW Stevens Point where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She later became the president of the Alpha Phi Stevens Point Alumni Chapter. She was a faithful and life-long member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
You have free articles remaining.
Kristy touched the lives of countless people. Her professional life and goals were fulfilled when she was promoted to Senior Collaborative Wraparound Services Coordinator for Beaver Dam Family Youth Interaction Community Services. She treasured her work greatly because she knew her purpose was helping youth and families in need and she excelled at this job because it was her true passion. She left lasting impressions of positivity on many children, youth, parents, friends, coworkers and certainly her family. Kristy shaped many people’s lives and will continue to live on through the strong influences she led on others and her family.
Kristy is survived by her sisters, JoAnn (Aaron) Klavekoske of Beaver Dam, Sue Sweet of Fairfax Station, Va. and Debbie (Paul) Kaczmarski of Mount Carroll, Ill.; nieces and nephews, Connor and Nicholas Klavekoske of DePere, Wis., Zachary Sweet of Rockville, Md., Natalie and Brittany Sweet of Fairfax Station, Va., Brad (Jenna) Kaczmarski and son, JJ of Tampa, Fla., Jeff (Alison) Kaczmarski and daughter, Zoe of Thomson Station, Tenn., Drew Kaczmarski of Nashville, Tenn., Briana (Josh Hughey) Stewart, of League City, Texas, Cara (Rechha) Long and daughter, Serella, Aaron and Samuel Schwandt of League City, Texas. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father LeRoy in 1956; step-father, James Herbert in 2010; mother, Jean Herbert in 2014; brother, Gary Schwandt; sister-in-law, Lisa Schwandt and brother-in-law, Matt Sweet.
Memorial donations in Kristy’s name may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam or to Dodge County Lifespan Respite.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)