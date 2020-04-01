Kristy G. Schwandt, age 64, of Beaver Dam

Kristy G. Schwandt, 64, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.

Private family services will be held for Kristy and she will be laid to rest, next to her father, at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Kristy was born on Aug. 11, 1955, the daughter of LeRoy and Jean V. (Gottschalk) Schwandt in Beaver Dam, Wis. She was a 1973 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was also a graduate of UW Stevens Point where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She later became the president of the Alpha Phi Stevens Point Alumni Chapter. She was a faithful and life-long member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kristy touched the lives of countless people. Her professional life and goals were fulfilled when she was promoted to Senior Collaborative Wraparound Services Coordinator for Beaver Dam Family Youth Interaction Community Services. She treasured her work greatly because she knew her purpose was helping youth and families in need and she excelled at this job because it was her true passion. She left lasting impressions of positivity on many children, youth, parents, friends, coworkers and certainly her family. Kristy shaped many people’s lives and will continue to live on through the strong influences she led on others and her family.