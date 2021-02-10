Krivanek, Helen Dorothy

PACKWAUKEE - Helen Dorothy Krivanek, age 88, longtime resident of Packwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with dementia, at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin. Helen was born in the Milwaukee area and resided there until her family relocated to Packwaukee when she was a teenager. She married Edwin Krivanek on Feb. 16, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Packwaukee, where she remained a devoted member until her death. She and Edwin were blessed with three sons: David, Bruce and Jason. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was devoted to her family and was always willing to help out or offer a listening ear. Her faith was a very important part of her life, and that faith is what guided her in life and taught her not to fear death. In the later years of her dementia, when she could no longer live at home and resided at a care facility, she would always ask to go home. Mom, you are finally "home" in the loving arms of your Lord and Creator and with all of your loved ones that passed before you.