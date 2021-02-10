Krivanek, Helen Dorothy

PACKWAUKEE - Helen Dorothy Krivanek, age 88, longtime resident of Packwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with dementia, at Patriot Place Assisted Living in Berlin. Helen was born in the Milwaukee area and resided there until her family relocated to Packwaukee when she was a teenager. She married Edwin Krivanek on Feb. 16, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Packwaukee, where she remained a devoted member until her death. She and Edwin were blessed with three sons: David, Bruce and Jason. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was devoted to her family and was always willing to help out or offer a listening ear. Her faith was a very important part of her life, and that faith is what guided her in life and taught her not to fear death. In the later years of her dementia, when she could no longer live at home and resided at a care facility, she would always ask to go home. Mom, you are finally "home" in the loving arms of your Lord and Creator and with all of your loved ones that passed before you.
Helen is survived by her sons, David (Cindy) of DeForest, Bruce (Maureen) of Montello and Jason (Jody) of Portage. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Brett (girlfriend, Katie Christensen) Krivanek of Oshkosh and Anna Krivanek of Montello; two step-grandchildren, Bryce Griswold and Alyssa Taylor; her sisters, Renata Quillen of Grafton and Ruth Pellerino of Berlin; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, of 47 years; her brothers, Albert, Herman and Arthur Jordan; her sister, Martha Kral; and her parents, Herbert and Renata Jordan.
A funeral service for Helen Krivanek will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Montello. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Pastor Larry Sheppard will lead the service and burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery, Town of Packwaukee. Due to the pandemic, the family is asking for family and close friends only if comfortable attending. Social distancing and masks are required. The family understands if you cannot attend but asks that you keep Helen and her family in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church of Packwaukee or the family for a memorial that will be established in Helen's name.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Patriot Place staff in Berlin for your loving care in Helen's last days.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
