Kroken, Irene R.

BEAVER DAM - There was a beautiful sunrise Monday morning, March 29, 2021, when Jesus and Mary wrapped their loving arms around Irene R. Kroken, 77, at home surrounded by family, and took her to Heaven.
Irene was a warrior with her Catholic faith and, in the end, fought a very courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation will take place on Monday, April 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, Beaver Dam. The Holy Rosary will be prayed for Irene at noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., with Father Mike Erwin officiating, Father Jude Peters O.C.D. Homilist, Holy Hill, and Concelebrant Father Charles Becker, Marian Apostolate, Chicago. Interment will take place at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis., immediately following Mass.
Irene was born the daughter of Stanley and Mary (McCartan) Persick on March 22, 1944, at St. Joseph Hospital Hartford, Wis. She was united in marriage with Harold Kroken on Feb. 17, 1962, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lake Five, Wis.
Irene and Harold started their life together in Lannon, Wis., and went on to live in several places before moving to Beaver Dam to raise their family. Irene told stories of all their homes starting out with little but always grateful. Irene was a beautiful decorator, and when you walked in the door you always knew you were home. She was an excellent cook and always made nice suppers, a lot of times with Harold cooking in the kitchen with her. It didn't matter if two showed up or 10, you were always welcomed and they made enough for everyone.
Irene was a great storyteller, along with Harold, and they would go back and forth filling in blanks about their 59 years together. Everyone always listened, with some of the grandchildren taking photos or recording so as to never forget.
Irene and Harold loved traveling. Harold would surprise her with tickets to Las Vegas, and the next day off they went. They also enjoyed trips with friends and day trips with stops at the casino. On her own, Irene went to the Holy Land twice. She loved rummaging and going to thrift stores.
Irene volunteered at the Beaver Dam Care Center and Meals-on-Wheels of Dodge County for many years.
Irene Kroken, O.C.D.S. was a faithful member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites for 30 years. Her O.C.D.S. Community, Mary Help of Christians, is located at Holy Hill in Hubertus, Wis. She was also a faithful member at St. Katharine Drexel, Beaver Dam, Wis.
People came from all over Wisconsin to cenacles led by Irene from the book Marian movement of priests for 42 years also at Holy Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father in-law; and her sister- and brother-in-law, Patricia and Wilbur Hensler.
Irene will be deeply missed by her husband, Harold; along with their children, Theresa Gentz, Thomas (Brenda) Kroken, and Suzette (Thomas) Haas, all of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren, Benjamin Gentz, Jacob Gentz, Hana Gentz, Thomas Kroken, Bryana (Alfred Harvestine) Kroken, Sarah Kroken, Jessica (Joshua) Rea, Jennifer (Cale) Zondag, and Jamie (Ryan) Krenz; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Kroken, Amiyrah Turner and Paxton Kroken, Mildred and Sawyer Harvestine, Adelyn and Haisley Rea, and Quinn and Cora Zondag; her sister, Bunnie (Jerry) Gresbach; and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mass cards or Mass intentions in Irene's name would be appreciated by the family.
Special thanks to the seven nurses in medical imaging at St. Agnes, Fond Du Lac, Wis., for being so kind to Irene and to everyone who called or sent flowers or cards. For a long time this was a highlight of her day. She loved all of you. (Have a Mary day!)
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)