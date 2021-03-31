Kroken, Irene R.

Irene was a great storyteller, along with Harold, and they would go back and forth filling in blanks about their 59 years together. Everyone always listened, with some of the grandchildren taking photos or recording so as to never forget.

Irene and Harold loved traveling. Harold would surprise her with tickets to Las Vegas, and the next day off they went. They also enjoyed trips with friends and day trips with stops at the casino. On her own, Irene went to the Holy Land twice. She loved rummaging and going to thrift stores.

Irene volunteered at the Beaver Dam Care Center and Meals-on-Wheels of Dodge County for many years.

Irene Kroken, O.C.D.S. was a faithful member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites for 30 years. Her O.C.D.S. Community, Mary Help of Christians, is located at Holy Hill in Hubertus, Wis. She was also a faithful member at St. Katharine Drexel, Beaver Dam, Wis.

People came from all over Wisconsin to cenacles led by Irene from the book Marian movement of priests for 42 years also at Holy Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father in-law; and her sister- and brother-in-law, Patricia and Wilbur Hensler.