Kropp, Diane L.

REEDSBURG - Diane L. Kropp, age 72, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Diane, daughter of Ray and Doris (Ramlow) Hammerstrom was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Racine, Wis. She graduated from UW-Whitewater. She was united in marriage to Paul Kropp, they would have celebrated their 50-year anniversary this August. Diane was an elementary school teacher for all of her working career, having retired from the Wisconsin Dells School District.

As a young child she traveled with her family to various archery tournaments and won the National Archery Championship as a teenager. She had a great love for riding horses throughout the mid-west as well as camping with great horse friends. Her love of traveling took her to all 50 states. She loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, skiing and motorcycle riding. She volunteered for 4-H, Friends of Mirror Lake State Park, the Sauk County Humane Society, and was a Sunday school teacher for St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Diane was an active participant in the Baraboo Bluffs ATVTV Club as well as the Sauk Ridge Runners Club. Her true love was for her friends and family, especially her grandkids.