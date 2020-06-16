Kropp, Diane L.

REEDSBURG - Diane L. Kropp, age 72, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Diane, daughter of Ray and Doris (Ramlow) Hammerstrom was born on Feb. 13, 1948 in Racine, Wis. She graduated from UW-Whitewater. She was united in marriage to Paul Kropp, they would have celebrated their 50-year anniversary this August. Diane was an elementary school teacher for all of her working career, having retired from the Wisconsin Dells School District.
As a young child she traveled with her family to various archery tournaments and won the National Archery Championship as a teenager. She had a great love for riding horses throughout the mid-west as well as camping with great horse friends. Her love of traveling took her to all 50 states. She loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, skiing and motorcycle riding. She volunteered for 4-H, Friends of Mirror Lake State Park, the Sauk County Humane Society, and was a Sunday school teacher for St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Diane was an active participant in the Baraboo Bluffs ATVTV Club as well as the Sauk Ridge Runners Club. Her true love was for her friends and family, especially her grandkids.
Survivors include her loving husband, Paul; sons, Jason (Michelle) Kropp, Nathan Kropp; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Sawyer and Clara. She is further survived by her brother, Wayne (Linda Colletti) Hammerstrom, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian (Don Kinn) Kropp, Richard (Terry) Kropp, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Brian.
A memorial service was held at Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Krszjzaniek and Dr. Jung from SSM Health for the care shown to Diane over the years and to the doctors, nurses and staff from the diabetic center at St. Clare for their continuous support. Heartfelt gratitude to the first responders in our time of need.
