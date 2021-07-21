Krueger, Bernice R.

WAUPUN - Bernice R. Krueger, 99, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Bernice was born Feb. 28, 1922, in the town of Eldorado in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Elmer and Flora Miller Schmidt. Bernice grew up in the Waupun area and attended Waupun schools. On Jan. 30, 1946, she married Ervin A. Krueger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Bernice worked at Ideal Mid-State Shoe Factory in Waupun for 12 years and has worked out of her home as a seamstress since 1957. Bernice was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Bernice is survived by a son, Jerold (Chris) Krueger of rural Markesan; a daughter-in-law, Lora (Martin) Huizenga of rural Brandon; four grandsons, Kurt (Tammy) Krueger of West Chicago, Ill., Eric (Jennifer) Krueger of Waupun, Steven (Danyel) Krueger of De Pere, and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Krueger of Omro; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Blase of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin A. Krueger, in 1990; a son, Randy Krueger; two sisters, Evelyn Marwitz and Betty Kreuziger; and three brothers-in-law, Max Marwitz, Mervin Kreuziger, and Lester Blase.
Funeral services for Bernice Krueger will be held Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with the Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
