Krueger, Dolores E.

BARABOO - Dolores Evelyn Krueger passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A celebration of life for Dolores will be held Oct. 16, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 727 8th St., in Baraboo, Wis. It will be hosted by her children, Donna (Walt), Bonnie, Paul (Barb), and Kim (Michael). A full obituary was published in the Baraboo News Republic in June 2020. Please join us in celebrating Mom and sharing your memories of her.