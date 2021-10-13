 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Krueger, Dolores E.
0 entries

Krueger, Dolores E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Dolores Evelyn Krueger passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A celebration of life for Dolores will be held Oct. 16, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 727 8th St., in Baraboo, Wis. It will be hosted by her children, Donna (Walt), Bonnie, Paul (Barb), and Kim (Michael). A full obituary was published in the Baraboo News Republic in June 2020. Please join us in celebrating Mom and sharing your memories of her.

Krueger, Dolores E.

Dolores E. Krueger

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News