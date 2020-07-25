Krueger, Dolores Evelyn

BARABOO - Dolores Evelyn Krueger, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her sleep, at St. Clare Meadows. Dolores, daughter of Herbert and Olive (Newell) Schanke was born June 18, 1926. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1944. She was united in marriage to Harold R. Krueger on March 30, 1946. Dolores worked most of her adult life for the Baraboo School District. She was the district's first ever teacher's aide, and retired from the district as Secretary of East School. In her free time she enjoyed quilting and sewing, making many beautiful quilts for her family members. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in book club at church. Dolores was a charter member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Walt) Aalto of McMinnville, Oregon, Bonnie Gudmandsen of Madison, Paul (Barb) Krueger of Baraboo, and Kim (Michael) Tomsyck of Sun Prairie; son-in-law, John R. Myers of North Freedom; grandchildren, Johanna (Mark) Aalto, Paul (Amy) Aalto, Matthew (Tami) Aalto, Jeremy Gudmandsen, Becky (Scott) Brenson, Eric (Ashley) Krueger, Dan Krueger, Joseph Tomsyck, Theresa Tomsyck; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Marilyn Stavnaw of Baraboo, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Connie Myers; brother, Duane; sister, Myrna and son-in-law, Terry Gudmandsen.
Private family services will be held and burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Baraboo for the Library or Music Fund. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Flygt, the staff at St. Clare Meadows, including Gina, for the many caring visits.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
“I would like to be remembered as being a child of God.” - Dolores.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)