Krueger, Dolores Evelyn

BARABOO - Dolores Evelyn Krueger, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her sleep, at St. Clare Meadows. Dolores, daughter of Herbert and Olive (Newell) Schanke was born June 18, 1926. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1944. She was united in marriage to Harold R. Krueger on March 30, 1946. Dolores worked most of her adult life for the Baraboo School District. She was the district's first ever teacher's aide, and retired from the district as Secretary of East School. In her free time she enjoyed quilting and sewing, making many beautiful quilts for her family members. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in book club at church. Dolores was a charter member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.