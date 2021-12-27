Krueger, Jane R.

WATERTOWN - Jane R. Krueger, 68, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

Jane Renee Smethurst was born on Nov. 3, 1953, to Eldon and Jeanette (LaMere) Smethurst in Prairie du Chien, Wis. She had been formerly known as Jane Showers before being united in marriage to Ralph Krueger on July 15, 2005, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She had been employed at American Packaging in Columbus for 44 years.

Jane was an extremely caring soul who enjoyed advocating for many causes and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Krueger of Watertown; two daughters, Sarah (Jarett) Hewitt of Pewaukee and Michelle Smith of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Grace, Benjamin, and Elsie Hewitt, Alaynah, and William Smith; step-daughters, Kirstin (Brian) Dorn of Ixonia and Kelsey (Cody) Bokath of Ixonia; step-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rosalyn Dorn; other relatives; and friends. She was the last member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jeff Smethurst.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Burial will also be held later at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.