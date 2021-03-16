Krueger, Joyce R.

Joyce was born on Nov. 24, 1940, in Howard's Grove, Wis., the daughter of Harvey and Hertha (Fiedler) Schorer. She married Robert Krueger on June 6, 1981, and the couple enjoyed 28 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Joyce graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran College in 1962 and Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., in 1963. She was an elementary school teacher at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran School in Phoenix, Ariz., and St. John Evangelical Lutheran School in Waterloo for many years and also worked at F&M State Bank in Waterloo. She was a lifelong active member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she was involved with the church library and the Dorcus Society. In her free time she enjoyed traveling-especially driving-and spending time with her grandchildren. Above all she was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.