Krueger, Marcel Marvin "Marcy"

BEAVER DAM - On the beautiful morning of Sept. 17, 2021, Marcel Marvin "Marcy" Krueger passed from his earthly life, to his life with the Lord. He was born to Martha "Anne" Bauman and Ervin W. Krueger on July 15, 1933, in Manchester, Wis. He met the love of his life, Ginny, through Sunday school at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Manchester, Wis. On Oct. 18, 1952, he wed his beloved Virginia Ann Lohrey, lovingly known to him as "Ginny Ann." She was the daughter of Walter and Erna (Schultz) Lohrey of Markesan, Wis. The couple made their home on the farm in Manchester, with Marcel's dad, who was a widower. Marcel was drafted into the U.S. Army and arrived at his station in Fort Leonard, Mo., on Feb. 7, 1955. In 1957 Marcel was discharged and he, Virginia and their baby daughter, Vickie, became lifelong residents of Beaver Dam and lifelong members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Marcel and Ginny loved the great outdoors. They loved boating, water skiing and snowmobiling. They loved to fish and hunt together. Ginny wasn't always a hunter, but decided it was better to join them than fight ‘em. Many conversations were had telling of the one that got away or the size of the whopper that was caught. They both taught the love of fishing to their daughter, Vickie, who went on to teach her husband, Norbert.