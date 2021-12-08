Krueger, Raymond R.

MAUSTON - Raymond R. Krueger, of Mauston, age 88, passed away quietly in his sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Mulder's Nursing Home in West Salem, Wis.

He was a lifelong resident of Mauston. Ray was born on Aug. 11, 1933, to Ferdinand and Bessie (Miller) Krueger. He married Leona (Hanson) on March 13, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston. He worked for the Juneau County Highway Department. He loved his hobby farm and his family.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey; his grandchildren, Jamie Wepking, Kiera (Chris) Woodard, Melissa (Eric) Dutscheck and Kayla Krueger; his sisters, Dorothy Krueger, Darlene (Dale) Kirchner and LaVerne Schoff; his great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leona; his sisters, Martha, Ardis, Clara, and Helen; and brother, Larry.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the MAUSTON CEMETERY.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.