Krueger, Ruth E.

She lived on the Krueger farm north of Pardeeville her entire life. Ruth was a devout Christian and lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville, where she was baptized and confirmed. She took pride in working for Dr. Westcott, allowing her to touch many lives through her work in the community over her 23-year career. In addition, she spent time serving as an EMT and coordinator for the Pardeeville EMS. Ruth established the Country Rose Bed and Breakfast, which she operated for 11 years. Ruth found pleasure in cooking and serving her guests, many of whom became friends. She enjoyed her membership in the Pardeeville Curling Club and visiting with friends, family and neighbors. Ruth was a very caring person willing to share her time, lend a hand or offer assistance to others.