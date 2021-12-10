Krueger, Ruth E.

PARDEEVILLE - Ruth E. Krueger, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 8, 2021. Ruth was born June 13, 1948, in Portage, Wis., to Elmer and Helen (Fredrick) Krueger.
She lived on the Krueger farm north of Pardeeville her entire life. Ruth was a devout Christian and lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville, where she was baptized and confirmed. She took pride in working for Dr. Westcott, allowing her to touch many lives through her work in the community over her 23-year career. In addition, she spent time serving as an EMT and coordinator for the Pardeeville EMS. Ruth established the Country Rose Bed and Breakfast, which she operated for 11 years. Ruth found pleasure in cooking and serving her guests, many of whom became friends. She enjoyed her membership in the Pardeeville Curling Club and visiting with friends, family and neighbors. Ruth was a very caring person willing to share her time, lend a hand or offer assistance to others.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter; and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, Wis., with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow the service at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
