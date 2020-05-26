Kruger, Allan J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Allan J. Kruger, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Allan was born on Aug. 28, 1948, to Adolph and Arlene (Skalitzky) Kruger. On Aug. 29, 1970, Allan was united in marriage to Mary Przekurat at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Allan worked for Hoag Chevrolet in Beaver Dam for six years. In 1972 he began a 30-year career at John Deere in Horicon. He started as a troubleshooter line mechanic and then became a fabricator in the Product Engineering department. Allan was very proud of developing a part for a tractor smokestack which was given a patent with his name on it. Upon retirement from John Deere, Allan worked part-time for 10 years with his brother at Specialty Rolled Metals in Beaver Dam.

Allan had a passion for antique automobiles his entire adult life. He owned various Chrysler automobiles and Ford Model A's. He also owned a stock car team for two years in the late 1960's. He worked on many vehicles over the years for family and friends. His vast knowledge of all things mechanical made him a mentor to many people. He was past president and board member at the Dodge County Historical Society, past president of the Badger Antique Automobile Club, and a member of the Madison Marc Model A Club.