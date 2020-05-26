Kruger, Allan J.

BEAVER DAM - Allan J. Kruger, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Allan was born on Aug. 28, 1948, to Adolph and Arlene (Skalitzky) Kruger. On Aug. 29, 1970, Allan was united in marriage to Mary Przekurat at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Allan worked for Hoag Chevrolet in Beaver Dam for six years. In 1972 he began a 30-year career at John Deere in Horicon. He started as a troubleshooter line mechanic and then became a fabricator in the Product Engineering department. Allan was very proud of developing a part for a tractor smokestack which was given a patent with his name on it. Upon retirement from John Deere, Allan worked part-time for 10 years with his brother at Specialty Rolled Metals in Beaver Dam.
Allan had a passion for antique automobiles his entire adult life. He owned various Chrysler automobiles and Ford Model A's. He also owned a stock car team for two years in the late 1960's. He worked on many vehicles over the years for family and friends. His vast knowledge of all things mechanical made him a mentor to many people. He was past president and board member at the Dodge County Historical Society, past president of the Badger Antique Automobile Club, and a member of the Madison Marc Model A Club.
Allan is survived by his wife, Mary Kruger of Beaver Dam; brothers, Arden, Darrell, and Kevin (Heather) Kruger, all of Beaver Dam; sisters, Linda Kaczmarski of Madison and Karen Beske of Beaver Dam; uncle, Eugene (Irene) Skalitzky of Columbus; brothers-in-law, David (Jean) Przekurat of Wild Rose, Michael (Diane) Przekurat of Modesto, Calif., John (Sandra) Przekurat and James (Pat) Przekurat, both of Beaver Dam, Raymond Przekurat of Columbus, Russell (Terry Westover) Przekurat of Toltec, Ariz., Joseph (Vicky) Przekurat of Vancouver, Wash., Patrick (Crystal) Przekurat of Juneau, and Greg Przekurat of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Doris (Ethan) Nickel of Whitmore, Mich., and Sharlene Przekurat of West Bend, and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Arlene Kruger; grandparents, John and Mabel Kruger and Franklin and Mabel Skalitzky; mother-in-law, Marion Przekurat Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Dennis Przekurat and William Przekurat; sister-in-law, Theresa Schade; uncles, Lester, Alvin, and Donald Skalitzky; aunt, Betty Hodgkins; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)