Kruger, Karl Rodger.

Raised on the family farm, later he was enlisted in the National Guard, and was activated for the Berlin Crisis. At this time, he was together with Jean Arlene Luedtke of Lomira, WI. On Nov. 11, 1961 they were married in the chapel in Fort Lewis, Wash. They celebrated 50 years on Nov. 11, 2011 and they were able to celebrate their 59th on Nov. 11, 2020. After his military service, the couple returned home to Ashford where Karl worked on the family farm, and he later began a 34-year career with Wisconsin Power & Light/Aliant Energy. In the course of his career he moved five times: Fond Du Lac, Horicon, Baraboo, Marion/Clintonville, and ending again in Baraboo, WI as Foreman of the service department. Together Karl and Jean traveled throughout the US and various countries in Europe. Karl had a passion for gardening and volunteering. For years to come his flowers will still be blooming. He actively volunteered and supported the Circus World Museum, Mackenzie Center in Poynette, WI, and delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Elks Club 688, American Legion Post 26 and served as Commander of the American Legion in 2013.