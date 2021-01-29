Kuck, Reuben C.

RANDOLPH—Reuben C. Kuck, 93, a resident of Golden Years Assisted Living in Randolph, and formerly of Friesland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Reuben was born the son of Edward and Marie (Yohn) Kuck on Sept. 21, 1927, in the township of Fountain Prairie, Columbia County, Wis. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Reuben was married to Marjorie Burbach on Nov. 26, 1952. He was a dairy farmer for many years.

Reuben is survived by his daughter, Ruby (Daniel) Brotzman of Tigerton; grandchildren, Kandace (Duane) DeGreef of Green Bay and Kelvin Brotzman of UT; great grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Kuck of Columbus and Hilda Kuck of Columbus; brothers, Lawrence (Ilis) Kuck of Madison and Ralph (Jean) Kuck of S.C.; special friends, Syd and Jane Behm; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie in 2002; and siblings, Karl Kuck, Walter Kuck, Helen Chamberlain, Edna Lange, Evelyn Kuck, and Violet Ward.

A visitation will be held at the Veteran’s Center, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 from 9:45 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton with military honors to be conducted. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.